Custom pet spa designed by Helly Swenson Duncan. Photo: Courtesy of S. Brenner Photography

From pet spas to built-in feeding stations, some Denver pets live like royalty. Why it matters: Pet owners are increasingly eager to cater their homes to pups, cats and other companion animals.

Driving the news: Searches for "pet bedroom" on Pinterest rose 132% from October 2022 to October 2023.

There was also a spike in searches for other pet-friendly designs, including dog shower utility rooms and DIY cat patios, according to data the platform shared with Axios.

Zoom in: Homeowners are constantly evaluating their pets' needs when updating their homes, Denver interior designer Helly Swenson Duncan tells Axios.

One of her current clients is considering building a dog wash station in their primary bathroom. They're also adding a dog bowl station to their kitchen island.

The latest: The global market for pet accessories is expected to reach $55.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report.

Pet furniture is also expanding. Next year, pet product company Fable is launching a large version of its minimalist dog crate, which is made with wood (instead of plastic) and can double as a side table.

The big picture: A growing share of consumers view pets as family members, Jeremy Canade, Fable co-founder and CEO, tells Axios.