29 mins ago - Things to Do

Denver weekend events: Veterans Day Parade, Run, Fashion Week, and more

headshot

A World War II veteran rides during the 2022 Denver Veterans Day Parade. Photo: Colorado Veterans Project

This weekend in Denver: Celebrate Veterans Day in City Park, attend Colorado's last home game of the season, or check out Denver Fashion Week.

🪖 1. Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival

Celebrate our military service members at the Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival this weekend.

What's happening: The family-friendly festival will include marching bands, floats, car clubs, military reenactments, activities for kids, and local vendors.

Why it matters: Organized by the Colorado Veterans Project, this event draws nearly 45,000 spectators.

When: 9am–1pm Saturday

Location: City Park

Cost: Free

🏃 2. Denver Veterans Day Run

  • This run at City Park precedes the parade and festival. Runners or joggers can compete in a 5K or 10K in-person or virtually. There's also the Rippetoe Rucksack challenge – a 10K run carrying a 25-pound backpack. Register
  • When: 10K and rucksack challenge begin at 9am; 5K starts at 9:15am

🎤 3. Hasan Minhaj

🏈 4. Colorado vs. Arizona

  • This is the final home game of the season for Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and the Buffaloes. They take on the Arizona Wildcats (6-3) noon Saturday at Folsom Field. Tickets start at $59.
  • Of note: Colorado needs two more wins in their next three games to become eligible for a bowl game.

👗 5. Denver Fashion Week

  • The largest fashion event in Colorado begins Saturday night at York Street Yards. The nine-day event will feature a model workshop, several runway shows, a hairstyling award show, and performances including the Colorado Ballet on opening night. Tickets from $40-$175

🎵 6. Doja Cat

  • The 28-year-old rapper will stop at Ball Arena for a 7:30pm Friday show as she tours her new album, "Scarlet." Tickets start at $115
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more