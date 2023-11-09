29 mins ago - Things to Do
Denver weekend events: Veterans Day Parade, Run, Fashion Week, and more
This weekend in Denver: Celebrate Veterans Day in City Park, attend Colorado's last home game of the season, or check out Denver Fashion Week.
🪖 1. Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival
Celebrate our military service members at the Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival this weekend.
What's happening: The family-friendly festival will include marching bands, floats, car clubs, military reenactments, activities for kids, and local vendors.
Why it matters: Organized by the Colorado Veterans Project, this event draws nearly 45,000 spectators.
When: 9am–1pm Saturday
Location: City Park
Cost: Free
🏃 2. Denver Veterans Day Run
- This run at City Park precedes the parade and festival. Runners or joggers can compete in a 5K or 10K in-person or virtually. There's also the Rippetoe Rucksack challenge – a 10K run carrying a 25-pound backpack. Register
- When: 10K and rucksack challenge begin at 9am; 5K starts at 9:15am
🎤 3. Hasan Minhaj
- The stand-up comedian and former host of "Patriot Act," will take the stage 7pm Friday and Saturday at the Buell Theatre
- Cost: Tickets start at $49.50
🏈 4. Colorado vs. Arizona
- This is the final home game of the season for Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and the Buffaloes. They take on the Arizona Wildcats (6-3) noon Saturday at Folsom Field. Tickets start at $59.
- Of note: Colorado needs two more wins in their next three games to become eligible for a bowl game.
👗 5. Denver Fashion Week
- The largest fashion event in Colorado begins Saturday night at York Street Yards. The nine-day event will feature a model workshop, several runway shows, a hairstyling award show, and performances including the Colorado Ballet on opening night. Tickets from $40-$175
🎵 6. Doja Cat
- The 28-year-old rapper will stop at Ball Arena for a 7:30pm Friday show as she tours her new album, "Scarlet." Tickets start at $115
