Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A World War II veteran rides during the 2022 Denver Veterans Day Parade. Photo: Colorado Veterans Project

This weekend in Denver: Celebrate Veterans Day in City Park, attend Colorado's last home game of the season, or check out Denver Fashion Week.

Celebrate our military service members at the Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival this weekend.

What's happening: The family-friendly festival will include marching bands, floats, car clubs, military reenactments, activities for kids, and local vendors.

Why it matters: Organized by the Colorado Veterans Project, this event draws nearly 45,000 spectators.

When: 9am–1pm Saturday

Location: City Park

Cost: Free

🏃 2. Denver Veterans Day Run

This run at City Park precedes the parade and festival. Runners or joggers can compete in a 5K or 10K in-person or virtually. There's also the Rippetoe Rucksack challenge – a 10K run carrying a 25-pound backpack. Register

When: 10K and rucksack challenge begin at 9am; 5K starts at 9:15am

🎤 3. Hasan Minhaj

The stand-up comedian and former host of "Patriot Act," will take the stage 7pm Friday and Saturday at the Buell Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $49.50

🏈 4. Colorado vs. Arizona

This is the final home game of the season for Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and the Buffaloes. They take on the Arizona Wildcats (6-3) noon Saturday at Folsom Field. Tickets start at $59.

Of note: Colorado needs two more wins in their next three games to become eligible for a bowl game.

The largest fashion event in Colorado begins Saturday night at York Street Yards. The nine-day event will feature a model workshop, several runway shows, a hairstyling award show, and performances including the Colorado Ballet on opening night. Tickets from $40-$175