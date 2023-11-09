Where to trot off your turkey this Thanksgiving
The best side dish to your Thanksgiving turkey or pumpkin pie is a little exercise.
What to know: Dozens of races and fun runs are taking place ahead of the November holidays to boost your appetite.
- Here's where you can get moving before the big meal:
Nov. 18
10k Turkey Trek & 5K Turkey Trot: This Arvada race is not your average 10K trot, and includes an optional eggnog chug. Shorter races are an option, too. $25-$60.
Turkey Trot 5K: Hosted by nonprofit Feel Your Soul, the 9am race starts in Wheat Ridge's Prospect Park and goes along the Clear Creek Trail. Medals and awards for top finishers. $20-30.
Pumpkin Pie 5K/10K: Part of the Colorado Runner events series this race takes place at 9am in Denver's City Park. $36-46.
39th Annual Turkey Trot in Brighton: The race starts at 8:30am at the Brighton Recreation Center on North 11th Avenue. $25-35
Nov. 23
50th Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot: This is the region's most popular run and it's celebrating a huge milestone. Starts at 9am at Washington Park in Denver. $50-55 for the 4-mile run/walk.
9th Annual Harvesting Hope Turkey Trot: Starts at 9am in Northeast Denver's Central Park. Free for all ages.
Turkey Day 5K: Takes place outside Shea Stadium in Highlands Ranch at 9am. $48
Gobble Wobble 5K: 8:30am in Clement Park, Littleton. $40-45.
Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K: Starts at 9am at Flatiron Park on Central Avenue and includes a kids 1K fun run. $20-45.
Broomfield Turkey Day 5K/10K: 9am Broomfield County Commons. Also a food drink. $18-55.
19th Annual Turkey Rock Trot: A 5K family-friendly run, walk or stroll that includes a free 1K kid's dash. Starts at 7:30am at Douglas County Event Center in Castle Rock. $30-45.
The Pilgrimage Run: A 4-mile and 2-mile run on paved trails and streets with a free kids run. Takes place at the Erie Library, 400 Powers St. $20-55.
Turkey Day 5K Fun Run/Walk: Starts at 8am at the Parker Recreation Center on Lincoln Avenue. $30
Louisville Turkey Trot 5K: Begins at 9am in Old Town Louisville at the intersection of Front and Spruce streets. $8-25
