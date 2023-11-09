1 hour ago - Things to Do

Where to trot off your turkey this Thanksgiving

The best side dish to your Thanksgiving turkey or pumpkin pie is a little exercise.

What to know: Dozens of races and fun runs are taking place ahead of the November holidays to boost your appetite.

  • Here's where you can get moving before the big meal:

Nov. 18

10k Turkey Trek & 5K Turkey Trot: This Arvada race is not your average 10K trot, and includes an optional eggnog chug. Shorter races are an option, too. $25-$60.

Turkey Trot 5K: Hosted by nonprofit Feel Your Soul, the 9am race starts in Wheat Ridge's Prospect Park and goes along the Clear Creek Trail. Medals and awards for top finishers. $20-30.

Pumpkin Pie 5K/10K: Part of the Colorado Runner events series this race takes place at 9am in Denver's City Park. $36-46.

39th Annual Turkey Trot in Brighton: The race starts at 8:30am at the Brighton Recreation Center on North 11th Avenue. $25-35

Nov. 23

50th Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot: This is the region's most popular run and it's celebrating a huge milestone. Starts at 9am at Washington Park in Denver. $50-55 for the 4-mile run/walk.

9th Annual Harvesting Hope Turkey Trot: Starts at 9am in Northeast Denver's Central Park. Free for all ages.

Turkey Day 5K: Takes place outside Shea Stadium in Highlands Ranch at 9am. $48

Gobble Wobble 5K: 8:30am in Clement Park, Littleton. $40-45.

Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K: Starts at 9am at Flatiron Park on Central Avenue and includes a kids 1K fun run. $20-45.

Broomfield Turkey Day 5K/10K: 9am Broomfield County Commons. Also a food drink. $18-55.

19th Annual Turkey Rock Trot: A 5K family-friendly run, walk or stroll that includes a free 1K kid's dash. Starts at 7:30am at Douglas County Event Center in Castle Rock. $30-45.

The Pilgrimage Run: A 4-mile and 2-mile run on paved trails and streets with a free kids run. Takes place at the Erie Library, 400 Powers St. $20-55.

Turkey Day 5K Fun Run/Walk: Starts at 8am at the Parker Recreation Center on Lincoln Avenue. $30

Louisville Turkey Trot 5K: Begins at 9am in Old Town Louisville at the intersection of Front and Spruce streets. $8-25

