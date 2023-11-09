36 mins ago - News
Here's how many Coloradans have served in the military
Colorado is home to about 340,000 military veterans, per the U.S. Census Bureau.
Zoom in: The share of veterans in the state as of 2022 represents about 7.4% of Colorado's total adult population — above the national average of 6.2%.
Alaska has the nation's highest share of veterans, at 10.1%. New York (3.7%) has the lowest.
