Here's how many Coloradans have served in the military

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Colorado is home to about 340,000 military veterans, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

Zoom in: The share of veterans in the state as of 2022 represents about 7.4% of Colorado's total adult population — above the national average of 6.2%.

Alaska has the nation's highest share of veterans, at 10.1%. New York (3.7%) has the lowest.

