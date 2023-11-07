53 mins ago - News
Early voting steady but low in Colorado ahead of 2023 election
Early voting is steady for an odd-year election, but Colorado officials are preparing for a huge turnout Tuesday.
Why it matters: It will take counties time to count ballots, so we may not know the result of closer races Tuesday night.
By the numbers: Through Sunday, turnout stood at 19.2% of registered voters, an Axios Denver analysis finds.
- That's on pace with the 2021 and 2019 elections.
What to watch: The final turnout is expected to reach just shy of 40%, based on historical numbers, meaning half of all ballots will land on Election Day or the day before.
- That could delay vote tallies.
