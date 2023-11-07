Early voting steady but low in Colorado ahead of 2023 election

Data: Colorado Secretary of State; Chart: John Frank/Axios

Early voting is steady for an odd-year election, but Colorado officials are preparing for a huge turnout Tuesday.

Why it matters: It will take counties time to count ballots, so we may not know the result of closer races Tuesday night.

By the numbers: Through Sunday, turnout stood at 19.2% of registered voters, an Axios Denver analysis finds.

That's on pace with the 2021 and 2019 elections.

What to watch: The final turnout is expected to reach just shy of 40%, based on historical numbers, meaning half of all ballots will land on Election Day or the day before.