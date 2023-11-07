Colorado's best wild beers from a blind taste-test

Share on email (opens in new window)

The winning Colorado wild and spontaneous beers. Photo: Courtesy of Tristan Chan at PorchDrinking.com

Colorado's most interesting beers are wild.

Be smart: Wild beers are made with a mixture of yeast and bacteria typically found in the wild, writes John, our resident beer geek.

Most are tart or sour, and the microbes lend an array of flavors, from fruit to barnyard funkiness. All are unique, making it a fun tasting experience.

What to know: Colorado makes some of the best versions in America. In a PorchDrinking.com blind taste test I recently helped judge, we identified three standouts:

Denver's Crooked Stave blew away the competition with its Spon, a beer spontaneously fermented with native microbes in the air.

Long Table Brewhouse in Denver makes 5 On It, a beautifully hued and boldly flavored edition.

Amalgam Brewing's Grand Tapestry showcased a bright peach flavor with a tart effervescence.

Of note: Other breweries that make great wild and spontaneous beer include Casey Brewing in Glenwood Springs, Cellar West in Lafayette and Our Mutual Friend in Denver.