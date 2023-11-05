The key to a fun winter is staying in one piece.

State of play: It doesn't matter how much it snows if you're injured and can't enjoy it.

The most common mishaps are knee and thumb ligament injuries for skiers and wrist fractures and shoulder dislocations for snowboarders, says Chad Vaccarelli, a Kaiser sports medicine physician and snowboarder.

What to know: To prepare for the season, we asked Vaccarelli — who logs at least 40 days on the slopes a year — for tips on staying healthy. The key is exercising before you hit the slopes. "The biggest thing is to avoid deconditioning, I think that's the No. 1 thing that predisposes us to injury," he says.

Do this: For injury prevention, he recommends three to six weeks of conditioning with exercising as much as five to six days a week.