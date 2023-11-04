'Tis the season for more people to crowd into your home.

Why it matters: The holidays can bring added stress, and planning is key to easing it. (Sorry, procrastinators.)of

What they're saying: Ask for help, says Restaurant Olivia co-owner Heather Morrison.

Guests are usually willing to step up to the plate to alleviate some of the hosting burden, she says.

Another tip: Morrison recommends preparing a seasonal batch of cocktails before guests arrive.

For example, you can do "a seasonal riff on the classic Old Fashioned, such as a maple or pumpkin spice variation."

Zoom out: HGTV's Jasmine Roth designs thoughtful spaces for a living and is no stranger to a themed tablescape, so we asked her how to be a host extraordinaire.

Here's what she says.

🛏 Be a guest in your own home. If you have a guest room, stay in it for a night before everyone arrives. You might realize you need a phone charger, hooks for towels or a warmer blanket.

📱 Include guests in the plans. Fire up the group chat sooner rather than later to coordinate schedules. Closer to the event, share menu ideas and make a grocery list. Guests can add snack requests, or volunteer to take charge for one meal if they're staying an extended period of time.

🌲 Decorate with foliage. You can forage branches from your yard and lay them across the table for a trendy, fuss-free tablescape. Add cloth napkins and taper candles to elevate things a touch.

⏲ Cook ahead of time. Pick menu items like make-ahead taquitos or a hearty soup that can easily be warmed in the oven or thrown on the grill. Pre-make a signature cocktail and an easy appetizer that you can set out right before guests arrive.

🖍 Have a kids' activity. You can set up a coloring station at the kids' table, or hand each little one a goody bag. Parents will be relieved, and the kids will be entertained.

🥡 Make to-go boxes. Get some themed Tupperware and pack up leftovers for guests to take home.