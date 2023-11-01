Maria Tallchief, America's first prima ballerina, now featured on U.S. quarters

The Maria Tallchief Quarter is the 10th coin in the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program. Image: Courtesy of U.S. Mint

A prima ballerina with a Colorado connection is now featured on the face of a U.S. quarter.

Driving the news: The late Maria Tallchief — considered the country's first prima ballerina and one of the most notable Native American figures of the 20th century — was selected as one of two dozen people to be included in the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program.

Her coin was released in late October.

Of note: Although Tallchief was born in Oklahoma's Osage Nation, her dancing career kicked off in Colorado.