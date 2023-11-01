Get in the spirit with these 9 Denver holiday-themed events
Now that we've turned the calendar to November, it's time to get into the holiday spirit.
Reality check: Christmas arrived at retailers weeks ago, part of the pervasive seasonal creep, but the holiday entertainment season is just taking shape.
What to know: Now is the time to score tickets to holiday performances and immersive experiences — before they sell out.
- Here are nine can't-miss events for the season.
🎅 Holiday Train. The historic locomotives depart Nov. 11-Dec. 24 at the Georgetown Loop Railroad for holiday lights and Santa's Rocky Mountain Adventure. Details.
🎄 Camp Christmas. This immersive experience returns to its original location at Stanley Marketplace from Nov. 16-Dec. 24 and features a surreal kaleidoscope of everything holidays — including lights, Santa and craft cocktails. Details.
🎤 "The Hip Hop Nutcracker." This contemporary dance performance Nov. 17-18 is a re-imagined version of the original, complete with dancers, DJ, violinist and MC Kurtis Blow. Details.
🎟 "A Christmas Carol." This remake of the classic based on Charles Dickens' novel never gets old. It runs Nov. 17-Dec. 24 at the Wolf Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Center. Details.
🧊 "ICE! A Christmas Story." More than 2 million pounds of ice will bring the cult classic "A Christmas Story" to life at Gaylord of the Rockies from Nov. 17-Jan. 1. Details.
🎶 "Home Alone" in Concert. The Colorado Symphony will play a live score of the movie "Home Alone" as it shows on big screens above the stage Nov. 24-25 at Boettcher Concert Hall. Details.
🩰 "The Nutcracker" from the Colorado Ballet. The epitome of Denver's holiday season, the ballet will hold 28 performances, running Nov. 25 -Dec. 24 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Details
💣 "Yippee Ki Yay." This play is for those who consider "Die Hard" a Christmas movie. The parody retelling of the film runs Dec. 6-23 at the Garner Galleria Theatre. Details.
🍸 Miracle on Main Street. A Christmas-themed pop-up bar takes over Por Wine House in Louisville from Nov. 21-Dec. 29. Details.
