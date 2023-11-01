Colorado Springs ballot question pits refunds against new police facility

Voters in historically conservative Colorado Springs are choosing between using taxpayer money for a new police facility or keeping the money for themselves.

Driving the news: Ballot Question 2A would use $4.75 million in excess tax revenues toward building a police academy.

Details: The amount is a fraction of the overall cost of the facility, which is estimated to be between $12.5 million and $40 million — depending on whether a new building is constructed or the current facility is refurbished, according to The Gazette.

Why it matters: The measure is a major test for first-term Mayor Yemi Mobolade, who describes himself as a political independent and has publicly backed the measure.

State of play: Mobolade and other supporters say a new facility is critical in keeping the community safe and that it will help the police department retain and recruit new officers.

The other side: The Colorado Springs chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America has organized rallies against the measure, saying on its website it opposes any expansion of the "prison industrial complex."

Some residents who are against the measure believe adding more police officers will disproportionately affect disenfranchised communities, per KRCC.

Between the lines: Mobolade said in August he still wants to find a way to build a new facility even if the ballot measure fails.

Of note: If Question 2A is not approved, Colorado Springs Utilities electric customers would receive a refund of about $21.50, according to the Gazette.

Editor's note: This story was written by Colorado College journalism students Ollie Smith, Nick Bishop, Taeya Holmes and Charley Sutherland with help from Esteban.