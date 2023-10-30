2 hours ago - News
How much it snowed in Denver ahead of Halloween
A winter storm arrived in Denver before the leaves finished dropping from the trees.
State of play: The weekend storm surprised Colorado with bigger snow totals than expected in some parts, and enough precipitation to make it a white Halloween.
- It also made for a powdery first ski day Sunday at Arapahoe Basin, which is the first ski area in the state to open this year.
By the numbers: Snowmass near Aspen won the day with 25 inches, based on an image captured by OpenSnow.
- Crested Butte crushed it at 19 inches, while Copper posted 17 and Breckenridge landed at 16, according to the National Weather Service.
The intrigue: On the Front Range, a band of snow to the south and east of Denver dropped huge totals.
- Ken Caryl landed near 11 inches with parts of Aurora and Englewood near 10. Areas of Wheat Ridge hit 6.
- Boulder ranged from 4-6 inches.
- Denver officially recorded 7.5 inches, the biggest snow storm this early since 2009, according to 9News meteorologist Chris Bianchi.
