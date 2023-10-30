How much it snowed in Denver ahead of Halloween

Share on email (opens in new window)

The snow stake at Snowmass near Aspen. Screenshot.

A winter storm arrived in Denver before the leaves finished dropping from the trees.

State of play: The weekend storm surprised Colorado with bigger snow totals than expected in some parts, and enough precipitation to make it a white Halloween.

It also made for a powdery first ski day Sunday at Arapahoe Basin, which is the first ski area in the state to open this year.

By the numbers: Snowmass near Aspen won the day with 25 inches, based on an image captured by OpenSnow.

Crested Butte crushed it at 19 inches, while Copper posted 17 and Breckenridge landed at 16, according to the National Weather Service.

The intrigue: On the Front Range, a band of snow to the south and east of Denver dropped huge totals.

Ken Caryl landed near 11 inches with parts of Aurora and Englewood near 10. Areas of Wheat Ridge hit 6.

Boulder ranged from 4-6 inches.

Denver officially recorded 7.5 inches, the biggest snow storm this early since 2009, according to 9News meteorologist Chris Bianchi.

See official snow totals