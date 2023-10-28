Share on email (opens in new window)

Swanky senior communities are winning over Denver's older residents.

Why it matters: More senior communities look like modern luxury apartments.

Driving the news: America is going gray. Baby boomers and their kids make up a growing share of the country's population, according to census data.

What they're saying: "The number of activities and potential for social interaction are keeping this 72-year-old moving, outside, and intellectually stimulated," says Sharon McCray, a resident of The Retreat in Colorado Springs.

The 55+ community has a regular rotation of concerts, block parties, game nights, wine nights and clubs.

She moved into the neighborhood in 2021, right as it was being built. "It is one of the best decisions we ever made," she said.

What's happening: Apartment developers are courting empty-nesters as young as 55 years old, dangling prime locations, easy living and amenities you'd expect at a five-star hotel, senior living expert James Hill with Kirksey Architecture tells Axios.

Balfour Senior Living has several luxury apartment communities across the country, including Riverfront Park in Denver.

Residents have access to a 24-hour concierge, chauffeur services, multiple on-site restaurants, a pool, social events and clubs and other luxe hotel-like offerings.

Yes, but: Many senior citizens can't afford plush prices, says senior economist Lu Chen at Moody's Analytics, whose research shows rents for senior housing are climbing across the U.S.

Reality check: Steep housing costs especially burden Americans on fixed incomes, contributing to rising homelessness among baby boomers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Roughly 70% of Denver renters age 65 and older spend at least 30% of their income on housing, per census figures.

What we're watching: Single-family rental homes. The hot suburban segment appeals to some older adults who want property management perks, but without neighbors on the other side of the wall.