Taylor Swift fans may have another chance to see the superstar at Empower Field at Mile High.

The last time she was in town was for her Eras tour. This time, she may be watching the king of her heart perform instead.

Are you ready for it? The Denver Broncos will host the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, and their tight end, Travis Kelce, happens to be Swift's latest lover.

Look what he's made her do: Swift has shown up at four of the past five Chiefs games, so the odds of Swifties spotting her could be high (bring a friendship bracelet just in case).

Yes, but: Don't get caught up in the lavender haze. Only one of those games was on the road.

Plus, it's expected to be bitterly cold on Sunday, with a high near 28° feeling like a forever winter, which could lower Swift's chances of stopping by. Make sure you have more than just a cardigan.

The bottom line: Despite the Broncos' recent struggles, there's still a lot of bad blood between these teams. Whether she's watching at Empower Field or from some other holy ground, the Chiefs are likely to bring a smile to Swift's face on Sunday.

Denver fell to Kansas City two weeks ago 19–8 and are predicted to lose again this week — a feeling Broncos fans know all too well.

But a Denver win would be better than revenge.

Speak now: Spot all of the Swift song references? Email us at [email protected] and let us know.