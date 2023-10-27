Moonflower Coffee opens in Sloan's Lake
An old auto body shop in Denver's Sloan's Lake neighborhood has been converted into a colorful new cafe.
Driving the news: Moonflower Coffee — formerly a mobile coffee catering cart — debuted its brick-and-mortar location earlier this month at 4200 West Colfax Ave., unapologetically situated across from a Starbucks.
- The beautiful and artfully decorated space serves pastries and allows dogs inside — something we're particularly excited about.
- It's the newest project from Danny Newman, who owns two historic Denver joints: My Brother's Bar and Mercury Cafe.
The big picture: The coffee shop will be part of a larger food truck park that's in the works, inspired by some of the spots Newman has seen in other cities, like Portland, Oregon and Austin, Texas, Westword reports.
What's next: Full Tank Food Park, as it will be called, will open in three phases: the first being Moonflower Coffee.
- The second phase, set to kick off by early November, will include adding up to six food trucks and winterizing the outdoor dining space with fire pits, staff tell us.
- Phase three will be securing a liquor license to open a bar.
