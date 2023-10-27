How Denver celebrates Día de los Muertos

As Día de los Muertos approaches, Renee Fajardo can't help but recall when the holiday didn't quite get the attention it does now.

State of play: Fajardo, a staff member at the Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies at Metropolitan State University of Denver, tells us Chicano activists made an effort during the late 1970s to mid-1980s to encourage local celebrations.

As Chicanos reclaimed their Mexican and indigenous identity, they adopted Día de los Muertos, a holiday with a similarly mixed history. Fajardo says it's a "syncretic" holiday since it weaves indigenous practices with Catholic traditions.

Driving the news: Now, Denverites get to choose from an array of events, including a major Day of the Dead festival and parade taking place Saturday.

The free event will begin with a procession starting on West 7th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive at 11am, before a festival at Civic Center Park from noon to 8pm.

Between the lines: The event is organized by artist Norberto "Beto" Mojardin, who is known for creating massive altars, a key component of the holiday that celebrates dead loved ones with colorful displays including things like flowers and food.

What they're saying: "I think it will be very beautiful," Fajardo tells us about Saturday's festivities, which will include face painting, live music and food.

Of note: Día de los Muertos will be formally observed Nov. 1–2.

The intrigue: The holiday has seen increased commercialization in the U.S. over the past several years.

Starting largely with the success of the Pixar film "Coco," stores like Target sell an altar box, complete with accessories, and even Nike is cashing in with themed footwear.

Yes, but: Fajardo says a commercial element to the holiday is nothing new, noting Mexico's past attempts to draw tourists by calling attention to the celebrations.

The big picture: Despite going mainstream, Fajardo has a message for people who want to celebrate: Don't buy from big companies. Support small vendors instead.

This includes bakeries, flower shops, artists and craftspeople whose work creates the materials for altars.

This better reflects the nature of the holiday itself, which she says is often a local celebration recognizing people who used to live in the community.

What's next: If you can't make the weekend parade and festival, there are several other events commemorating the holiday across Denver over the next week.