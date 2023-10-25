The Denver Nuggets are sporting some flashy new bling after receiving their NBA championship rings Tuesday night.

Why it matters: The rings are the first of their kind, featuring two design elements that no other championship jewelry has, according to designer Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills.

Details: Inside the ring is a secret retractable compartment that slides out to reveal the team's championship banner and can double as a smaller ring.

There's also a lever that changes the date on the ring from 1967 — the team's inception — to 2023, the year they secured the title. Once switched, the face of the ring changes from blue sapphires to white diamonds.

Photo: Courtesy of Jason of Beverly Hills

Photo: Courtesy of Jason of Beverly Hills

By the numbers: The ring sports 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds, red rubies and blue sapphires to signify the 16 postseason wins it took for the team to take home the trophy, according to the NBA.

24 points of yellow diamonds were used to write "NUGGETS" on the face of the ring, representing 24 years at Denver's Ball Arena.

89 points of red rubies line the ring's top perimeter as a tribute to the 89 points Denver held Miami to in last season's championship game.

What they're saying: "Every single time we do a championship ring, it has to tell a story," Arasheben told the NBA. "And not only the story of the organization, but the team, the season, the players, and most importantly, the city of Denver. And this ring is no different. It tells a robust story — lots of storylines, lots of easter eggs, and most importantly, lots of features in this ring."

What's next: The Nuggets are looking to bag more bling.