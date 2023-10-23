Note: Includes 22 states traditionally considered part of or surrounding the Midwest. Data: Middle West Review, Emerson College Polling; Map: Axios Visuals

To the 42% of Coloradans who said we live in the Midwest, we need to talk.

Driving the news: Emerson College and the Middle West Review published a report last week asking 11,000 people in 22 states if they considered themselves Midwest residents.

Threat level: 42% of respondents from Colorado said yes — despite our geographical location and state's features, from its mountains to its former and current cow towns, that are tied deeply to the American West's iconography.

Of note: Iowa and Minnesota had the highest rate of respondents who identify as Midwesterns (97%).

Arkansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania were among states not traditionally considered to be part of the region that were included in the study.

Context: The census puts Colorado in the West region, along with states like California, Arizona and Washington.

Our state is also grouped into a subregion, Mountain, including states like Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

The other side: Eastern Colorado does feel a bit like the Midwest, with its vast, open plains and mountainless terrain.

One of Denver's nicknames is the Queen City of the Plains, which may be confusing given our proximity to the Rockies.

💭 Esteban's thought bubble: As someone born in California and raised in Colorado, my roots to this region are deep — so I can say definitively we live in the West, not the Midwest, a region with vastly different cultural traditions and experiences.