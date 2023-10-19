45 mins ago - Things to Do
Denver weekend events: Avalanche, Bloody Mary Festival and more
This weekend in Denver: Cheer on the Rapids and Avs, see a movie at the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival or sample drinks at the Bloody Mary Festival.
📣 1. Rapids + Avalanche
This will be a busy sports weekend in Denver.
What's happening: The Colorado Rapids (5-16-12) hope to close out their woeful season on a positive note as they host playoff-bound Real Salt Lake.
- Meanwhile, the Avalanche play their first home game tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks and Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Why it matters: The Rapids are thanking fans with giveaways.
- The Avs are looking to bounce back after an early playoff exit last season.
When: Both games start at 7pm Saturday.
Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Rapids), Ball Arena (Avalanche)
Cost: Tickets start at $24 for the Rapids and $60 for the Avs.
🎞️ 2. Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival
- The longest-running women's film festival in North America returns to Colorado College in Colorado Springs from 6:30pm Friday to 5pm Sunday.
- Details: Here's the event schedule, list of films and filmmakers.
- Cost: Varies. Admission to each individual film is $15 and must be purchased during the festival. Tickets.
🦇 3. Bones, Bats, Boo! Family Overnight
- Have a family sleepover at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science from 6pm to 9am Friday–Saturday. Activities include hands-on science experiments and crafts, story time and a planetarium show. Dinner and breakfast included.
- Cost: Members: $85 adult, $75 child. Non-members: $100, $90 child. Tickets.
🍁 4. Fall Flannel Festival
- Break out your favorite flannel or Halloween costume and head to the Dairy Block Alley from 11am to 2pm Saturday for live music, face painting, a balloon artist, a photo booth and kids craft stations. There will also be trick-or-treating, reptiles from the Denver Aquarium and characters from the "Paw Patrol" TV series. Free.
🍸 5. Bloody Mary Festival
