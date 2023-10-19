Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver: Cheer on the Rapids and Avs, see a movie at the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival or sample drinks at the Bloody Mary Festival.

📣 1. Rapids + Avalanche

This will be a busy sports weekend in Denver.

What's happening: The Colorado Rapids (5-16-12) hope to close out their woeful season on a positive note as they host playoff-bound Real Salt Lake.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche play their first home game tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks and Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Why it matters: The Rapids are thanking fans with giveaways.

The Avs are looking to bounce back after an early playoff exit last season.

When: Both games start at 7pm Saturday.

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Rapids), Ball Arena (Avalanche)

Cost: Tickets start at $24 for the Rapids and $60 for the Avs.

The longest-running women's film festival in North America returns to Colorado College in Colorado Springs from 6:30pm Friday to 5pm Sunday.

Details: Here's the event schedule, list of films and filmmakers.

Here's the event schedule, list of films and filmmakers. Cost: Varies. Admission to each individual film is $15 and must be purchased during the festival. Tickets.

Have a family sleepover at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science from 6pm to 9am Friday–Saturday. Activities include hands-on science experiments and crafts, story time and a planetarium show. Dinner and breakfast included.

Cost: Members: $85 adult, $75 child. Non-members: $100, $90 child. Tickets.

Break out your favorite flannel or Halloween costume and head to the Dairy Block Alley from 11am to 2pm Saturday for live music, face painting, a balloon artist, a photo booth and kids craft stations. There will also be trick-or-treating, reptiles from the Denver Aquarium and characters from the "Paw Patrol" TV series. Free.