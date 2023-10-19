45 mins ago - Things to Do

Denver weekend events: Avalanche, Bloody Mary Festival and more

A Colorado Avalanche fan cheering. Photo: Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

This weekend in Denver: Cheer on the Rapids and Avs, see a movie at the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival or sample drinks at the Bloody Mary Festival.

📣 1. Rapids + Avalanche

This will be a busy sports weekend in Denver.

What's happening: The Colorado Rapids (5-16-12) hope to close out their woeful season on a positive note as they host playoff-bound Real Salt Lake.

Why it matters: The Rapids are thanking fans with giveaways.

  • The Avs are looking to bounce back after an early playoff exit last season.

When: Both games start at 7pm Saturday.

Location: Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Rapids), Ball Arena (Avalanche)

Cost: Tickets start at $24 for the Rapids and $60 for the Avs.

🎞️ 2. Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival

  • The longest-running women's film festival in North America returns to Colorado College in Colorado Springs from 6:30pm Friday to 5pm Sunday.
  • Details: Here's the event schedule, list of films and filmmakers.
  • Cost: Varies. Admission to each individual film is $15 and must be purchased during the festival. Tickets.

🦇 3. Bones, Bats, Boo! Family Overnight

  • Have a family sleepover at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science from 6pm to 9am Friday–Saturday. Activities include hands-on science experiments and crafts, story time and a planetarium show. Dinner and breakfast included.
  • Cost: Members: $85 adult, $75 child. Non-members: $100, $90 child. Tickets.

🍁 4. Fall Flannel Festival

  • Break out your favorite flannel or Halloween costume and head to the Dairy Block Alley from 11am to 2pm Saturday for live music, face painting, a balloon artist, a photo booth and kids craft stations. There will also be trick-or-treating, reptiles from the Denver Aquarium and characters from the "Paw Patrol" TV series. Free.

🍸 5. Bloody Mary Festival

  • Try a bloody mary or two from one of 18 local vendors and cast your vote for the People's Choice Award Sunday afternoon at ReelWorks.
  • Cost: VIP is $64.50 and grants noon entry; general admission is $49.50 and grants 1pm entry. Tickets.
