FlyteCo Brewing is now selling $10 tickets to tour the top of the former Stapleton Airport air-traffic control tower.

Why it matters: It's the first time in at least 25 years that the historic 164-foot structure has been open to the public after the airport closed in 1995.

Flashback: FlyteCo Brewing moved into the space last year after Punch Bowl Social called it quits in 2020 after buying the building three years earlier. Before then, the defunct airport sat vacant for two decades.

Of note: You'll need to bring some comfortable shoes to see the 360-degree views. It's an 11-story climb to the top.

Yes, but: Guests over age 21 get rewarded with a shot of beer for their hard work.

What's next: Tours start Nov. 15 and are open to ticket holders ages 10 and up.