Denver water rates increasing for 2024

Data: Denver Water; Chart: Axios Visuals
Add water to the list of bills going up next year.

Driving the news: Denver's Board of Water Commissioners adopted new rates for 2024 during their Oct. 11 meeting, affecting some 1.5 million people who receive water collected, cleaned and delivered by Denver Water.

Details: Rates will increase by an average of $1.60 to $2.30 each month over the course of the year if customers use the same amount of water in 2024 as they did in 2023, according to a release from Denver Water. This rate is for a typical single-family residential household.

  • The fixed monthly charge for homes with a 3/4-inch meter, which is about 95% of all residential customers, is increasing to $18.40 per month in 2024, up 50 cents. That's slightly less than the 70-cent increase from 2022 to this year.

State of play: The increase will pay for upgrades, projects and ongoing repair work to keep its system operating, according to a release from Denver Water.

Of note: Denver Water in a statement says it doesn't make a profit or get tax dollars, instead reinvesting money from customer bills and fees to maintain its system.

  • The agency provides for residents in Denver and surrounding suburbs like Centennial, Lakewood and Wheat Ridge — who pay higher rates for water, per Denver's charter.

What's next: The new rates go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

