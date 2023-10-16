Denver water rates increasing for 2024
Add water to the list of bills going up next year.
Driving the news: Denver's Board of Water Commissioners adopted new rates for 2024 during their Oct. 11 meeting, affecting some 1.5 million people who receive water collected, cleaned and delivered by Denver Water.
Details: Rates will increase by an average of $1.60 to $2.30 each month over the course of the year if customers use the same amount of water in 2024 as they did in 2023, according to a release from Denver Water. This rate is for a typical single-family residential household.
- The fixed monthly charge for homes with a 3/4-inch meter, which is about 95% of all residential customers, is increasing to $18.40 per month in 2024, up 50 cents. That's slightly less than the 70-cent increase from 2022 to this year.
State of play: The increase will pay for upgrades, projects and ongoing repair work to keep its system operating, according to a release from Denver Water.
- These include its lead reduction program and a new treatment plant north of Golden that will clean 75 million gallons of water per day.
Of note: Denver Water in a statement says it doesn't make a profit or get tax dollars, instead reinvesting money from customer bills and fees to maintain its system.
- The agency provides for residents in Denver and surrounding suburbs like Centennial, Lakewood and Wheat Ridge — who pay higher rates for water, per Denver's charter.
What's next: The new rates go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.