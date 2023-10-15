Emanuel Martínez refurbishes one of his most famous works, "Confluent People," on Little Raven Court under Speer Boulevard in 2008. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Local artist Emanuel Martínez is in restoration mode.

Driving the news: Martínez, one of the most celebrated muralists in Denver, recently completed restoration on two of his murals, including one in a community garden in north Denver and another near the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

He tells us he's focused on ensuring his past work remains intact, and plans to add a protective coating to his mural at Mestizo-Curtis Park, called "Eyes on the Park," which he completed in 1971.

What they're saying: "Our priority is to try and save the old ones, before they get too bad," Martínez tells us.

By the numbers: He's been tremendously prolific since 1960 — he painted his first mural at age 13 at a juvenile detention center — and has completed roughly 100 murals in Colorado and across the country, including in states like California and Texas.

Just a few weeks shy of his 76th birthday, he says he has no plans yet to retire.

State of play: You've likely seen Martínez's work, which are landmarks in the neighborhoods where they are painted.

These include "Confluent People" in the underpass at Speer Boulevard which he finished in 1999, and "La Alma," the towering work hovering over La Alma-Lincoln Park in West Denver, which he completed in 1978.

Between the lines: His work often links and celebrates Chicano culture to its Indigenous roots.

His subjects often look like the people living in the neighborhoods where he paints, mainly Chicanos and Mexican-Americans.

Of note: "La Alma" remains Martínez's favorite work, he tells us, because it embodies a common theme among his pieces, which he says he tries to make uplifting.