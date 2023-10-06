Former Colorado ski resort up for sale for $7 million
One of the latest real estate offerings in Colorado's mountain towns isn't just a mansion with scenic Rocky Mountain views — it's an entire ski resort.
Driving the news: The 373-acre Slopes at St. Mary's Glacier is up for sale for $7 million, and despite sitting 10,000 feet above sea level, it's located just 45 miles west of metro Denver in Clear Creek County.
- The property includes 35 acres of buildable lots, according to a statement from Sotheby's International Realty.
- The resort includes the capacity for a guest services building, a lodge, maintenance facilities, and enough parking spots for both resort guests and employees.
- It also has potential as commercial recreational space — or as a private property for someone to build their dream mountain ranch home.
Flashback: The resort, formerly the Saint Mary's Glacier Resort, closed in 1986 and hasn't been used since, though it was widely known as a stopover for locals hoping to spend some time on the slopes but not too far from the city.
- It had three lifts, a T-bar, two rope tows and just a handful of cabins when it operated.
Of note: Despite its name, the property isn't on a glacier, but on a semi-permanent snowfield.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.