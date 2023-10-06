Former Colorado ski resort up for sale for $7 million

One of the latest real estate offerings in Colorado's mountain towns isn't just a mansion with scenic Rocky Mountain views — it's an entire ski resort.

Driving the news: The 373-acre Slopes at St. Mary's Glacier is up for sale for $7 million, and despite sitting 10,000 feet above sea level, it's located just 45 miles west of metro Denver in Clear Creek County.

The property includes 35 acres of buildable lots, according to a statement from Sotheby's International Realty.

The resort includes the capacity for a guest services building, a lodge, maintenance facilities, and enough parking spots for both resort guests and employees.

It also has potential as commercial recreational space — or as a private property for someone to build their dream mountain ranch home.

Flashback: The resort, formerly the Saint Mary's Glacier Resort, closed in 1986 and hasn't been used since, though it was widely known as a stopover for locals hoping to spend some time on the slopes but not too far from the city.

It had three lifts, a T-bar, two rope tows and just a handful of cabins when it operated.

Of note: Despite its name, the property isn't on a glacier, but on a semi-permanent snowfield.