Colorado Native boarding schools marred by legacy of abuse, report finds

A new report details poor conditions and forced assimilation at schools for Native children, like Fort Lewis Indian Boarding School outside Durango, from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Photo: Courtesy of History Colorado

A network of boarding schools in Colorado for Native children across the country brought "immense harm" through forced labor, mandated assimilation and abuse, a new investigation finds.

Driving the news: The painful legacy of Colorado's Federal Indian Boarding Schools is detailed in a 140-page report released this week by History Colorado, which echoes a similarly alarming federal report issued in 2022.

It looks at nine schools — most of them managed by the federal government or state — that were designed to destroy Indigenous culture and assimilate Native children in the U.S. from the late 1800s to early 1900s, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat report.

Why it matters: Tribal members and advocates say the new findings are a call to action for Colorado to improve how it educates students about Indigenous history today.

Moreover, schools now need to provide more ongoing support to Native students.

What they're saying: "These tribes have worked and operated in lands of what we call Colorado and I think that's important to an educational school system," says Ernest House Jr., a Ute Mountain Ute tribal member and former executive director of Colorado's Commission of Indian Affairs.

The big picture: The federal government forced Native communities across the country, including the Ute tribe in Colorado, to send children to the schools by withholding rations or other aid.

The conditions were poor, with illness being common, and heat was sporadic in the winter.

Zoom in: The Fort Lewis Indian Boarding School outside Durango was one of the most prominent schools in the system.

An estimated 1,100 children from 20 tribes attended the school over 17 years.

At least 31 died there.

What to watch: Fort Lewis College, where two-fifths of the students are Indigenous, is working to reconcile the history through language preservation, counseling and ceremonial acts.

"We've really focused on just creating spaces for students to be in community together to support one another as they continue to process the report," said Heather Shotton, Fort Lewis' vice president for diversity affairs.

