When to expect the first frost in Denver

John Frank
Data: Midwest Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios
The first cold front of the season hit Colorado on Tuesday, and Denver's first frost of the upcoming winter is not far behind.

What to know: The median first frost — 36° or cooler — for Denver is Oct. 8, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

Threat level: The potential for frost on the Front Range this week is minimal with lows in the 40s. But it could dip into the 30s Friday night.

  • The mountains and Eastern Plains have a greater chance of frost this week.
  • Higher elevations already received a dusting of snow with this week's front.

Flashback: On Saturday, Denver set a record high for Sept. 30 at 91°.

The bottom line: Welcome to Colorado weather.

