1 hour ago - News
When to expect the first frost in Denver
The first cold front of the season hit Colorado on Tuesday, and Denver's first frost of the upcoming winter is not far behind.
What to know: The median first frost — 36° or cooler — for Denver is Oct. 8, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.
Threat level: The potential for frost on the Front Range this week is minimal with lows in the 40s. But it could dip into the 30s Friday night.
- The mountains and Eastern Plains have a greater chance of frost this week.
- Higher elevations already received a dusting of snow with this week's front.
Flashback: On Saturday, Denver set a record high for Sept. 30 at 91°.
The bottom line: Welcome to Colorado weather.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.