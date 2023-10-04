When to expect the first frost in Denver

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Midwest Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

The first cold front of the season hit Colorado on Tuesday, and Denver's first frost of the upcoming winter is not far behind.

What to know: The median first frost — 36° or cooler — for Denver is Oct. 8, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

Threat level: The potential for frost on the Front Range this week is minimal with lows in the 40s. But it could dip into the 30s Friday night.

The mountains and Eastern Plains have a greater chance of frost this week.

Higher elevations already received a dusting of snow with this week's front.

Flashback: On Saturday, Denver set a record high for Sept. 30 at 91°.

The bottom line: Welcome to Colorado weather.