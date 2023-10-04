Share on email (opens in new window)

A comic book vendor at Fan Expo in Denver. Photo: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

This weekend in Denver: Find something rare at Collect-A-Con, try an assortment of baked goods or watch paddlers dressed in witch costumes.

🎁 1. Collect-A-Con

A major trading card, anime and pop culture convention is coming to Denver this weekend.

What's happening: Over 9oo vendors of sports cards, Funko Pop, comic books, video games, toys and Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards are set to attend Collect-A-Con.

There will also be a concert by Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki and meet-and-greets with more special guests.

When: 10am–6pm Saturday, 10am–5pm Sunday

Location: Colorado Convention Center

Cost: $30 for Saturday GA, $25 for Sunday GA, $45 for a two-day pass. Tickets.

🎤 2. The 1975

The English pop-rock band will take the stage at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre at 7:30pm Saturday. Lead singer Matt Healy recently announced the band will take a hiatus after their tour ends. Tickets start at $40.

Watch hundreds of people dressed in witch costumes paddleboard along the Chatfield Reservoir. The event starts at 9am Saturday at Chatfield State Park Swim Beach. Registration for paddling is closed, but spectators are welcome.

🍪 4. Denver Bake Fest

Rebel Bread is celebrating its fifth birthday with a baking competition. More than 80 people of various skill levels are set to participate and entries will include bread, cake, pie and chocolate chip cookies. Tickets to sample baked goods start at $5.

When: 10am–12pm Saturday

10am–12pm Saturday Address: 675 S. Broadway

Find one-of-a-kind trinkets, skulls and bones, taxidermy and funeral collectibles at this event beginning at 10am Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are $12.

One ticket includes admission to the Trick-or-Treat Trail with nine candy stations, a silent disco dance party and a photo-op with characters and sets. The first edition of this event will be from 5:30–8:30pm Saturday. Tickets are $20.