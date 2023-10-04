This year's fall colors in Colorado are stunning and much of the state is seeing peak foliage this week.

What to see: We pulled together a dozen photos from across Colorado, submitted by our readers and taken by our staff, that showcase the turning of the leaves in 2023.

The bottom line: The mountains are calling.

Kenosha Pass, Sept. 29. Photo: Courtesy of Stephanie Kallet

June Creek road outside Avon. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Salt Creek ATV trail near Vega State Park, Sept. 28. Photo: Courtesy of Steve Clendening

Hahns Peak near Steamboat, Oct. 1. Photo: Courtesy of Rob Williams

Ouray on Oct. 2. Photo: Courtesy of Tricia Simpson

Gore Creek in East Vail, Oct. 1. Photo: Courtesy of Francine Mathews

Kremmling, Sept. 29. Photo: Courtesy of Nanette Conkel

Raccoon Trail in Golden Gate State Park, Oct. 2. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Wolcott, Oct. 1. Photo: Courtesy of Vicki Denhoffer

Acorn Loop trail near Silverthorne, Sept. 27. Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Malone