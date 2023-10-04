1 hour ago - Culture

Colorado fall colors: 12 photos from across the state

John Frank
Frisco, Sept. 30. Photo courtesy of April Connolly

Frisco, Sept. 30. Photo: Courtesy of April Connolly

This year's fall colors in Colorado are stunning and much of the state is seeing peak foliage this week.

What to see: We pulled together a dozen photos from across Colorado, submitted by our readers and taken by our staff, that showcase the turning of the leaves in 2023.

The bottom line: The mountains are calling.

Kenosha Pass, Sept. 29. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Kallet
Kenosha Pass, Sept. 29. Photo: Courtesy of Stephanie Kallet
June Creek road outside Avon. Photo: John Frank/Axios
Salt Creek ATV trail near Vega State Park, Sept. 28. Photo courtesy of Steve Clendening.
Salt Creek ATV trail near Vega State Park, Sept. 28. Photo: Courtesy of Steve Clendening
Hahns Peak, Oct. 1. Photo courtesy of Rob Williams
Hahns Peak near Steamboat, Oct. 1. Photo: Courtesy of Rob Williams
Ouray on Oct. 2. Photo courtesy of Tricia Simpson
Ouray on Oct. 2. Photo: Courtesy of Tricia Simpson
Gore Creek in East Vail, Oct. 1. Photo courtesy of Francine Mathews
Gore Creek in East Vail, Oct. 1. Photo: Courtesy of Francine Mathews
Kremmling, Sept. 29. Photo courtesy of Nanette Conkel
Kremmling, Sept. 29. Photo: Courtesy of Nanette Conkel
Racoon Trail in Golden Gate State Park, Oct. 2. Photo: John Frank/Axios
Raccoon Trail in Golden Gate State Park, Oct. 2. Photo: John Frank/Axios
Wolcott, Oct. 1. Photo courtesy of Vicki Denhoffer
Wolcott, Oct. 1. Photo: Courtesy of Vicki Denhoffer
Acorn Loop trail near Silverthorne, Sept. 27. Photo courtesy of Kathy Malone
Acorn Loop trail near Silverthorne, Sept. 27. Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Malone
Stone Creek Trail in Eagle-Vail pm Sept. 30. Photo courtesy of Drew Meyer
Stone Creek Trail in Eagle-Vail, Sept. 30. Photo: Courtesy of Drew Meyer
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more