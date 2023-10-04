14 mins ago - Things to Do
Colorado corn mazes to wander this fall
Crisp fall air calls for corn maze adventures.
- Here are three spots to get lost in a Colorado cornfield this season:
Fritzler Farm Park
Details: Country music fans, get excited. The design of this year's corn maze, located just south of Greeley, has been mowed in the likeness of legend Reba McEntire. The maze reads, "Fritzler Farm Park <3s Queen Reba" and features her face in front of a mountain backdrop.
- It's one of roughly 40 mazes across the country dedicated to the red-haired icon in celebration of her upcoming book. The attraction is now open Fridays to Sundays through Oct. 29.
- Of note: A second Reba-themed corn maze is also open at The Patch in Elizabeth.
Chatfield Farms
Details: Botanic Gardens' 7-acre maze in Littleton, one of the best-rated in the state, features a sea-creature theme this year and is open Fridays to Sundays through Oct. 29.
- Pick a pumpkin from the 10-acre patch Oct. 7-9 at the Pumpkin Festival.
Anderson Farms
Details: Colorado's longest-running corn maze, located in Erie, spans a sprawling 25 acres.
- This year's design features dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. The corn maze is open every day except Tuesdays through Oct. 30.
