Air Force fullback Emmanuel Michel during a game between the Air Force Falcons and the San Jose State Spartans last month at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California. Photo: Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Step aside, Buffaloes. It's the Air Force Falcons' time to shine.

Driving the news: The Falcons are undefeated this season after beating San Diego State 49-10 on Saturday, securing their first 5-0 start in 20 years, according to the Gazette.

The squad is one of 22 college football teams that hasn't lost a game so far this season.

Fullback Emmanuel Michel leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns.

What they're saying: "We are aware of the talent that we possess. … We just want to go out there and show everybody, because they're not going to believe us if we don't show them," Falcons outside linebacker Bo Richter told the Gazette.

Of note: The Colorado School of Mines Orediggers also boast a 5-0 record, including two wins over ranked opponents.

Mines, ranked No. 2 in the country in NCAA's Division II, beat Chadron State on Saturday to win their homecoming game in Golden.

The other side: The Buffaloes suffered a second-consecutive loss, falling to USC 48-41 on Saturday at Folsom Field. The loss drops the Buffs to 3-2.