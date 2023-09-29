Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering of the new, untitled mural by artist Cory Feder. Image: Courtesy of Colorado Asian Pacific United

Denver is getting another vibrant mural paying homage to the city's Asian community.

Driving the news: Colorado Asian Pacific United (CAPU), an advocacy group representing the Asian American and Pacific Islander community that commissioned the work, is hosting a free celebration of the piece on Sunday at the Auraria Campus in Denver.

The campus is home to the University of Colorado-Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver, and the Community College of Denver.

Details: Cory Feder, a Korean American artist based in New Mexico but who grew up in Colorado, was picked by CAPU to paint the mural.

The work is meant to illustrate movement and migration by Asians and Asian Americans, CAPU board vice chair Joie Ha tells us.

What they're saying: "As Auraria campus is home to high numbers of Asian American students, we hope that they will see themselves represented in this new art piece," CAPU board chair Soon Beng Yeap said in a statement.

Zoom out: The mural is part of a broader effort by CAPU to spark conversations about the Asian American immigrant experience.

That includes another mural completed earlier this year in an area that was once the city's Chinatown, which had its heyday during the 1870s before it was destroyed during an anti-Chinese riot in 1880.

Of note: Sunday's celebration will include food, activities and a lion dance performance.