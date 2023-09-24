5 tips on how to interpret and understand street art

Share on email (opens in new window)

A mural on the Denver Graffiti Tour located at Crema in RiNo. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Denver street art and graffiti have become such a draw that you can take a guided tour.

What's happening: Denver Graffiti Tour began in 2018 and offers guided 2-hour walks covering 20 blocks in the RiNo Art District most weekends.

What to know: We asked co-owner Jana Novak for tips on how to interpret and understand street art. Here's what she told us.