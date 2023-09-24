Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Wibby Brewing staff hold a University of Colorado flag as they accept their Great American Beer Festival trophy on Saturday in Denver. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Colorado brewers dominated this year's Great American Beer Festival competition, taking home a stunning 40 medals, including 14 golds.

Why it matters: GABF is the most prestigious U.S. beer contest, and the medal haul is the largest in recent memory.

Driving the news: Wibby Brewing claimed the biggest prize among Colorado breweries as Brewer of the Year in the 5,000-15,000 barrel segment. The Longmont brewer also took gold with Wibby Jibby in the American pilsener category.

Cannonball Creek in Golden extended its 11-year winning streak with a gold for its Featherweight Pale Ale.

Westbound & Down won three medals including gold with Select, a West Coast-style IPA — which was a new category and had the second most entries.

What they're saying: "This year was a huge year for Colorado, not only for the number of awards but also for the diversity of awards," Colorado Brewers Guild executive director Shawnee Adelson said in a statement. "Colorado brewers proved that they can make anything between a traditional lager to the newest category of West Coast IPAs."

Of note: These are the Colorado brewers who won:

Gold

Ratio Beerworks: King of Carrot Flowers (Field Beer)

Banded Oak: Ye Old Ale (Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer)

Wibby: Wibby Jibby (American Pilsener)

Seedstock: Seedstock Maerzen (German-Style Maerzen)

Resolute: Execrator (German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock)

Cannonball Creek: Featherweight (American-Style Pale Ale)

Westbound & Down: Westbound Select (West Coast-Style IPA)

Knuckle Puck: Blown Tire (American Red/Red Ale)

Bootstrap: Wreak Havoc (Strong Red Ale)

Left Hand: Sawtooth Ale (English Mild or Bitter)

Rock Bottom: Foggy London Town (Robust Porter)

Cheluna and Prost: Luna Mexican Export Lager (Collaboration)

CooperSmith's: She Fancies Herself a Little French (Pro-Am)

Avery: White Rascal (Belgian-style Witbier)

Silver

Odell-Five Points: Big Sippin (American Fruit Beer)

Bent Barley: Green Chile Honey Kolsch (Chile Beer)

River North: Midnight Hike (Chocolate Beer)

Wynkoop: Kurt's Mile High Malt (Coffee Beer)

Hideaway Park: Skate Juice (Other Strong Beer)

Pumphouse: Forager IPA (Experimental IPA)

Dostal Alley: The Sauer House Project: Ellie's Version (American Sour Ale)

Lone Tree: Mexican Lager (Light Lager)

Liquid Mechanics: Cerveza Mecanica (American Pilsener)

Cheluna: Orizaba Cold IPA (India Pale Lager or Cold IPA)

Prost: Prost Pilsner (German-Style Pilsener)

Red Leg: Wunder Bier (German Dark Lager)

New Terrain: Rise & Climb (German-Style Koelsch)

Westbound & Down: Spirit of the West (New Zealand IPA)

Bristol: Laughing Lab (Scottish-Style Ale)

Call to Arms: Freedom Fries with Cherry (Specialty Saison)

Wild Blue Yonder: Scottish Wildcat (Scotch Ale)

Diebolt: Populator (Old Ale or Strong Ale or Barley Wine)

Avery: Island Rascal (Belgian Fruit Beer)

Blue Moon: Barrel-Aged Maibock (Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer)

Bronze

The Empourium: Condition of My Parole (Coffee Beer)

14er: Pina Colada Milkshake IPA (Experimental IPA)

Westbound & Down: The Coloradan (American Cream Ale)

Oskar Blues: Old Chub (Scotch Ale)