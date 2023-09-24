Axios Denver named best newsletter in Colorado

The Axios Denver team on Saturday took home four awards from the Colorado Press Association in our first year participating in the competition.

Driving the news: We won first place for Best Newsletter for our work in 2022.

Our investigation with the Marshall Project into how state and local governments spent federal ARPA money also took first place for Best Editorial Collaboration

Why it matters: This is the premier Colorado journalism contest, and the recognition serves as a testament to your support.

The intrigue: Axios Denver competed in the top category against the largest newspapers and newsrooms in the state — even though we are a much smaller team.

What else: We also won second place for Best Website and for Best Informational Graphic created by Tory Lysik, Jacque Schrag and Jared Whalen.