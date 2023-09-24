Axios Denver named best newsletter in Colorado

34 mins ago - News

The Axios Denver team on Saturday took home four awards from the Colorado Press Association in our first year participating in the competition.

Driving the news: We won first place for Best Newsletter for our work in 2022.

  • Our investigation with the Marshall Project into how state and local governments spent federal ARPA money also took first place for Best Editorial Collaboration

Why it matters: This is the premier Colorado journalism contest, and the recognition serves as a testament to your support.

The intrigue: Axios Denver competed in the top category against the largest newspapers and newsrooms in the state — even though we are a much smaller team.

What else: We also won second place for Best Website and for Best Informational Graphic created by Tory Lysik, Jacque Schrag and Jared Whalen.

