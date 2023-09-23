Data: RentCafe; Note: Includes buildings with 50 or more units; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Roughly 12,580 new apartment units are expected to be completed across Denver this year, up from 10,873 in 2020, according to a new report.

Why it matters: A housing shortage in the U.S. has contributed to the rising cost of both renting and buying.

What's happening: Denver is among the top 20 metros where roughly 41% of U.S. renters live, per the report by RentCafe, which analyzed data from real estate intelligence service Yardi Matrix.

A historic surge in new apartment supply — 1.2 million units were completed during the pandemic — helped slow rent growth nationwide.

The big picture: Nearly three-fourths of renters say they're renting in an area where they couldn't afford to buy, according to a new survey from RealPage, a real estate analytics and software company.

Yes, but: Around 89% of the U.S. units completed from 2020 through 2022 are high-end, per the report, and not the type of affordable apartments many renters want.

What they're saying: Steep mortgage rates and homeowners association fees have kept Jessica Thomas stuck renting in Denver, where she's been looking to buy for the last two years, Sami reports.

"I thought I'd be in my own home by now," Thomas tells Axios.

Reality check: Affordability isn't the only reason people rent. Thomas, who lives alone, says she likes that maintenance is someone else's responsibility.

What's next: Across the U.S., 1 million rental units are slated for completion through 2025, but higher costs and other headwinds could slow developers' pace in future years.