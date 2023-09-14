How Denver's property tax rates compare to big cities

Data: Lincoln Institute of Land Policy; Note: Among the largest cities in each state, plus Washington, D.C.; Aurora, Ill.; and Buffalo, N.Y.; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Property taxes are increasing in Denver after the new assessments.

Yes, but: It could be worse.

Driving the news: Denver sports an effective property tax on a median-valued home that ranks among the lowest in the nation for large cities, according to a report from the nonprofit Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence.

The rate is in the bottom half of the national average.

Why it matters: "The data highlighted in the report have important implications for cities, because the property tax is a key part of the package of taxes and public services that affects cities' competitiveness and quality of life," the report notes.

Property taxes "are one of the largest sources of revenue for local governments," per the Urban Institute, generating 30% of local revenue — or $581 billion — in 2020, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports.

The big picture: Lower property tax rates usually reflect a combination of reliance on other taxes, including sales and income, to foot the local government's bill.

Cities with high property tax rates generally have low home values, which drive up the tax rate needed to raise enough revenue.

