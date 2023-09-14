Share on email (opens in new window)

Attendees hold up beers at Wild West Oktoberfest 2022 in Golden. Photo: Rob Bell/F4D Studio

Oktoberfest begins in Munich this Saturday, so we've compiled a list of German celebrations in our area.

Denver Oktoberfest turns 53 this year and will once again take place over two weekends.

Beyond the beer, the fun includes live music, a silent disco and contests for stein hoisting, keg bowling, costumes and dachshund races.

Why it matters: It's the oldest and largest Oktoberfest celebration in the area and offers a wide variety of Bavarian food and beer.

When: Sept. 22–24 and Sept. 29–Oct. 1

Location: Larimer and 21st streets in the Ballpark District.

Cost: General admission is free; tickets needed for beer. VIP tickets start at $105 per day and $205 for the weekend.

The event starts at 2pm Saturday and features six local breweries, food and wine vendors and a sausage eating contest. A '90s cover band starts at 5:30pm and a Journey tribute band takes the stage at 8. Free.

Head to Denver's Bierstadt Lagerhaus for an Oktoberfest celebration starting at noon Saturday with the ceremonial fasser tapping. There will also be ax throwing, live music, stein hoisting, hammerschlagen and traditional German dishes to eat.

Cost: Admission is free, but for $65 you can have two mugs, four beer tokens, a four-pack to take home, a hat and two bottles of water.

This Oktoberfest is known for its annual dachshund races, where the top three finishers get gift boxes. There's also a prize for the best-dressed pup, as well as live music, games and inflatables for kids. The event is from 1–9pm Saturday. Free.

Downtown Castle Rock's celebration boasts dozens of breweries to choose from, including Odell, Battle Mountain, Peak View and Provision. There will also be food trucks, retail vendors and live entertainment.

The festival runs 1–9pm Saturday at Wilcox Square. Free.

The second Vail Village celebration features a Bavarian costume contest, bratwurst eating contest, stein lifting competition and keg bowling contest. The festival runs noon–9pm Friday and Saturday and noon–6pm Sunday. Free.

Golden's Western-themed Oktoberfest includes activities for the whole family, such as crafts, a petting zoo and mechanical bull riding. Expect Western and German music, line dancing, polka and yodeling, and beer from Coors and AC Golden.

The festivities take place from noon–10pm Sept. 23. Tickets are $30.