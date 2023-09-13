Why you should hop aboard the Durango Blues Train

Have you ever spent an evening wandering a vintage coal-fired, steam-powered train enjoying live music, drinks and incomparable views of the San Juans at sunset?

What's happening: That's what you'll find aboard the Durango Blues Train, about six hours southwest of Denver.

For a few nights a year, the historic Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad turns into a 3.5-hour traveling blues festival, with a half-dozen performers positioned in different cars as the train steams into the evening.

Catch up fast: The event started in 2011 after founder Steve Gumble, who had several friends working on the tourist rail line, convinced the train's management to let him host a blues music event, he told Axios.

Gumble had already created and still runs the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival.

Word spread fast, he said. Tickets to the three-night Durango train tend to sell out instantaneously, Gumble said, many to repeat visitors.

Zoom out: The rail line has been in continuous operation on this branch of the original Denver & Rio Grande Railway since 1882. Today the tourist line still uses 1923-1925 vintage locomotives.

You can take its full route daily from Durango to Silverton between spring and fall, plus a "Polar Express" ride for a few weeks in the winter.

Between the lines: Operating a music festival on an antique train comes with its complications, whether that's a forest fire, wildlife blocking the tracks or technical issues, Gumble said. Train officials must also modify a few of the cars to make room for the musicians.

But both attendees and performers take it in stride.

Once a train car had to be completely detached due to a technical issue, he recalled, so a band moved into another car and played acoustically for the duration.

The big picture: Opting into an event on a rickety train brings a self-selecting group of attendees, Gumble said.

"I don't know how many times I've fallen into someone. I say, 'I'm so sorry.' And they just smile and they get it... it's part of the package."

What's next: Tickets for next year's late August dates will go on sale on Feb. 13.

Plus, the train leadership is assessing whether they'll be able to add back a few spring dates, too, Gumble said.

💭 My thought bubble: Put this on your bucket list. I didn't think the event would live up to the hype, but it definitely did.

And make sure to build in some time to explore the very cool town of Durango along the way.