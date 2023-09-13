Denver could ban right turns on red

Share on email (opens in new window)

A push to ban right turns on red is gaining speed in Denver and across the country.

Driving the news: In a recent report, Mayor Mike Johnston's transition committee on transportation recommended ending right on red in areas where crashes with pedestrians and cyclists are more common.

Those "high-injury" corridors include East Colfax, South Federal, Lincoln, Broadway and downtown.

Johnston is now "evaluating these recommendations and taking them into consideration," his spokesperson Jordan Fuja tells us.

By the numbers: Last year, Denver recorded 27 pedestrian fatalities — the highest number in over a decade, city data shows.

What they're saying: Wesley Marshall, a civil engineering professor at the University of Colorado Denver, told 9News that a ban would have little effect on traffic flow.

"We can all sit around and wait a few more seconds, and everyone can get through there safely. We'd all be better off," he said.

Context: The decades-old practice of allowing right-on-red turns at intersections originated during the oil embargo of the 1970s.

It was believed at the time that the measure could conserve fuel, and states were required to adopt the policy to receive federal highway funding.

Yes, but: The little research that's available shows that restricting the practice reduced close calls on city streets and most drivers complied with the ban.

What's next: Johnston is weighing whether to pursue the ban as he develops his policy priorities, says Fuja. How soon his decision will land remains unclear.

The policy change would require approval from the Denver City Council.

Flashback: The council voted in 2021 to lower residential speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph in the name of public safety.