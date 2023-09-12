Share on email (opens in new window)

I'm excited to share a spot my friends and I discovered this summer.

State of play: I wasn't sure what to expect when I was invited to go to a karaoke bar last month. I couldn't remember the last time I went to one in Denver.

Then we arrived at Rumours Karaoke Cafe in the city's Uptown district and to my surprise, it was a really fun atmosphere with a unique setup: It's a single stage — so performing here means singing in front of anyone who stops by, not just your buddies.

I wasn't quite in the singing mood, but I had a blast watching my friends try to test their vocals with "Despacito."

Zoom in: The cafe offers drinks and food, and is on 17th Avenue near several restaurants and bars including Park & Co., Revival, Steuben's and Williams Tavern.

Of note: Its website says three private rooms will be opening in December.

It features live band karaoke on Wednesday.

Details: The bar is open seven days a week with hours, from 6pm-2am Monday to Friday, and 4pm-2am on the weekends.