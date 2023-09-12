1 hour ago - Things to Do
Uptown karaoke cafe offers unique singing experience
I'm excited to share a spot my friends and I discovered this summer.
State of play: I wasn't sure what to expect when I was invited to go to a karaoke bar last month. I couldn't remember the last time I went to one in Denver.
- Then we arrived at Rumours Karaoke Cafe in the city's Uptown district and to my surprise, it was a really fun atmosphere with a unique setup: It's a single stage — so performing here means singing in front of anyone who stops by, not just your buddies.
- I wasn't quite in the singing mood, but I had a blast watching my friends try to test their vocals with "Despacito."
Zoom in: The cafe offers drinks and food, and is on 17th Avenue near several restaurants and bars including Park & Co., Revival, Steuben's and Williams Tavern.
Of note: Its website says three private rooms will be opening in December.
- It features live band karaoke on Wednesday.
Details: The bar is open seven days a week with hours, from 6pm-2am Monday to Friday, and 4pm-2am on the weekends.
- It's located at 450 E. 17th Ave. #110 in Denver.
