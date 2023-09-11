The best bites from the 2023 Denver Food + Wine Festival
The premier food event of the year in Denver left few hungry as the area's top restaurants, food trucks and cocktail artisans showcased their best bites in a week of events.
What to know: We scoured the Denver Food + Wine Festival events last week for the tastiest treats.
Here's where we want to eat again:
🙌 John: Noisette's Vol-au-vent de Volaille et Truffe, served at the grand tasting Saturday, is a mouthful to say but worth every syllable and nibble. The rich flavor from the sauce, combined with a weightless pastry base was a mind-blowing combination.
- Church and Union's shrimp rillette with smoked trout roe, served on a prawn crisp — a colorful seafood version of a chicharron, the most under-appreciated food — hit all the flavor and texture marks.
- Urban Burma's tea leaf salad and samosa at the food truck showdown featured so many flavors and bites it kept you interested until the final crunchy yellow lentil.
🦞 Esteban: The lobster quesadillas from Toro Denver were such a fun and delectable surprise to one of my favorite go-to snacks.
- The elk crostini from Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs and the Spanish octopus from the Bindery were the other highlights for me from the grand tasting.
Editor's note: Axios Denver was a media sponsor for the festival.
