The best bites from the 2023 Denver Food + Wine Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Attendees try sake at the 2022 festival. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Restaurant Association

The premier food event of the year in Denver left few hungry as the area's top restaurants, food trucks and cocktail artisans showcased their best bites in a week of events.

What to know: We scoured the Denver Food + Wine Festival events last week for the tastiest treats.

Here's where we want to eat again:

🙌 John: Noisette's Vol-au-vent de Volaille et Truffe, served at the grand tasting Saturday, is a mouthful to say but worth every syllable and nibble. The rich flavor from the sauce, combined with a weightless pastry base was a mind-blowing combination.

Church and Union's shrimp rillette with smoked trout roe, served on a prawn crisp — a colorful seafood version of a chicharron, the most under-appreciated food — hit all the flavor and texture marks.

Urban Burma's tea leaf salad and samosa at the food truck showdown featured so many flavors and bites it kept you interested until the final crunchy yellow lentil.

🦞 Esteban: The lobster quesadillas from Toro Denver were such a fun and delectable surprise to one of my favorite go-to snacks.

The elk crostini from Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs and the Spanish octopus from the Bindery were the other highlights for me from the grand tasting.

Editor's note: Axios Denver was a media sponsor for the festival.