People enjoying wine during the Denver Food + Wine Festival Grand Tasting in 2019. Photo: Courtesy of Denver Food + Wine Festival.

The city's premier culinary extravaganza, the Denver Food + Wine Festival, begins Wednesday.

Driving the news: The festival kicks off on Wednesday with a seminar aimed at helping amateur sommeliers learn more about how wine glass shapes can improve your drinking experience. Tickets: $95.

The program includes a four-wine glass kit valued at $178.

A second class will be available on Thursday.

Zoom in: A cocktail and food truck competition called Shake + Brake Showdown will pit eight local food trucks and 12 bartenders against each other for a shot to be crowned the Best Food Truck and Best Cocktail at the festival. It takes place at the Tivoli Quad at the Auraria Campus in Denver.

Participating trucks include Chile Con Quesadilla (last year's winner), The Ethiopian Food Truck, Fritay Haitian Cuisine, Lady in the Wild, Mukja, Simply Pizza and Urban Burma. Tickets: $70.

Of note: The festival's crown jewel, the Grand Tasting, will take place Saturday at Tivoli from noon to 4pm. It will feature more than 700 wines, spirits and other drinks.

Food from 50 Denver-area restaurants will be available for sampling. Tickets start at $150.

Between the lines: The VIP lounge at the Grand Tasting will include wine and food from restaurants including The Bindery, Brutø, Le French, Noisette, Restaurant Olivia and Ultreia.

What's next: Tickets are still available online.

Editor's Note: Axios Denver is a media sponsor of Denver Food + Wine Festival