Denver weekend events: The Chainsmokers, Phish, Labor Day Lift Off
This weekend in Denver, jam at 'The Party Never Ends" festival or experience Jurassic World Live or the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off.
🎵 1. The Party Never Ends
Get ready to dance to your favorite hits by The Chainsmokers at "The Party Never Ends" show at Red Rocks this weekend.
Why it matters: The Grammy-winning duo is the latest major EDM act to choose Denver as a touring destination.
- Since spring, the Mile High City has hosted performances by Diplo, CamelPhat, Malaa, Skrillex, Illenium and GRiZ.
Of note: The Chainsmokers held their first iteration of this festival on Aug. 19 in Los Angeles. Denver will be the second city to host, followed by the Bay Area.
💭 Max's thought bubble: I attended "The Party Never Ends" in LA with a friend and we were impressed with the production and the surprise appearances by Maluma, Shenseea, 347Aidan and Carlie Hanson.
When: Show starts at 7:30pm Saturday
Location: Red Rocks Amphitheatre (18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison)
🎸 2. Phish
- Fans will get four opportunities to see Trey Anastasio and company perform at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. This marks the end of the Grammy-nominated rock band's summer tour.
- Of note: All dates are sold out except 7:30 Thursday night. Tickets start at $85
🖼 3. RiNo Pop-Up Art Gallery
- Check out local art, listen to live music and try out the Hearts & Colors DIY clay creation station from 6–9pm tomorrow.
- The gallery will include pieces by Emily Roan, Alex Odnoralov and Devin "Speaks" Urioste. Free
- Location: The Source Hotel, 3330 Brighton Blvd.
🦖 4. Jurassic World Live
- The live family-friendly show coming to Ball Arena features life-size dinosaurs and an original storyline inspired by the "Jurassic World" movies. Guests who arrive early can take photos with Jurassic World cars and dinosaurs like triceratops and stegosaurus. Tickets start at $20
- Details: Shows run tomorrow through Sunday. See the full schedule here.
- Our thought bubble: Our editor's 6-year-old son went to a show last year in Pennsylvania and told us he'd go again. His only warning: There are some loud noises (pyrotechnics and roars).
🏃♀️ 5. Labor Day Half Marathon
- For an active day off, consider running in the Labor Day Half Marathon this Monday at Salisbury Park in Parker. You can also register to run a 10K or 5K. The top three male and female runners in each age group will win gift certificates from Runner's Roost. Register
- Details: Start times are 6:30am (half marathon), 7:30am (10K) and 8:30am (5K)
🎈6. Labor Day Lift Off
- Colorado Springs is hosting a three-day hot air balloon festival. There will be more than 70 balloons, live music, food vendors, drone shows and skydiving demos. New for this year, Orangetheory is hosting a 5K race that will take runners around Prospect Lake on Sunday.
- Details: The festival will be from Saturday–Monday at Memorial Park. Check out the schedule.
- Of note: Parking passes can be purchased on site with cash only.
