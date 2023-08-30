As intake numbers continue to climb at Denver Animal Shelter, staff are encouraging residents to consider adopting or fostering a pet.

Through August, adoption fees are cut in half. All dogs are $50 and cats are $30.

Of note: Right now, most of the pets you can adopt at DAS are dogs. Numerous Siberian huskies and German shepherds, which can come at a high price tag from breeders, are available.

Here are five pups too sweet to pass up:

Kira, age 5 (47 pounds)

This intelligent beauty is a red and white Siberian husky "with a heart as big as her captivating eyes." She was found with a collar and is ready to "form an unbreakable bond" with a loving family who has older kids and no other dogs.

Photo: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Pierogi, age 1 year and 2 months (45 pounds)

Apart from having a great name, he's got a great personality, too. This American pit bull terrier mix is looking for a fun family that can offer plenty of play time and exercise. He gets along with other dogs and is best suited for older kids due to his high energy.

Photo: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Seymour, age 3 (91 pounds)

This "well-behaved" boy is a German shepherd and Siberian husky mix. He's smart, "incredibly affectionate," and is "always up for an adventure." He's also friendly around other dogs.

Photo: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Pagan, age 13 (56 pounds)

Despite her age, this senior sweetie is still spunky as ever and loves going for walks. Her affectionate nature makes her "an awesome snuggle buddy," and she has done well meeting other dogs. Shelter staff say she is an Australian cattle dog mix.

Photo: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Sasha, age 8 (73 pounds)

Described as "mellow" and "a total doll," this senior German shepherd is all about companionship and prefers a home where someone is home most of the time for some extra TLC. She also enjoys a good stroll and meeting new people and other dogs.