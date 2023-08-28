Mile High stadium's new food includes $5 menu
Empower Field at Mile High is home to maybe the best deal in an NFL stadium: a $5 hot dog.
Driving the news: It's part of a five-item menu that includes popcorn, nachos, a pretzel, and a soft drink — each sold for $5.
- The items will be available across concession stands inside the Broncos' stadium this season.
Zoom in: If you're interested in something with a little more flavor, the stadium will debut buffalo chicken mac and cheese, chicken nachos served in a football-shaped bowl, and a brunch banh mi (available during daytime games) this season.
Of note: As in past seasons, the grain bowl will still be your go-to vegetarian option.
- It includes sweet potatoes, black beans, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and chickpeas with wild grain rice and arugula.
Between the lines: For dessert, you can grab two new treats, including three flavors of ice cream sandwiches from Denver-based Little Man.
- For the adults who feel like partying, the Tipsy Scoop ice cream — an alcohol-infused sorbet — might be the move. It comes in a small pint.
What's next: The Denver Broncos begin their season at home Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
💭 Esteban's thought bubble: The pulled pork sandwich is surprisingly flavorful for a stadium sandwich, but nothing topped the banh mi.
- It was a total tastebud knockout — the pork belly pairs perfectly with the cilantro and spicy Sriracha sauce.
