The brunch banh mi sold at Empower Field at Mile High stadium. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Empower Field at Mile High is home to maybe the best deal in an NFL stadium: a $5 hot dog.

Driving the news: It's part of a five-item menu that includes popcorn, nachos, a pretzel, and a soft drink — each sold for $5.

The items will be available across concession stands inside the Broncos' stadium this season.

Zoom in: If you're interested in something with a little more flavor, the stadium will debut buffalo chicken mac and cheese, chicken nachos served in a football-shaped bowl, and a brunch banh mi (available during daytime games) this season.

The buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Of note: As in past seasons, the grain bowl will still be your go-to vegetarian option.

It includes sweet potatoes, black beans, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and chickpeas with wild grain rice and arugula.

Between the lines: For dessert, you can grab two new treats, including three flavors of ice cream sandwiches from Denver-based Little Man.

For the adults who feel like partying, the Tipsy Scoop ice cream — an alcohol-infused sorbet — might be the move. It comes in a small pint.

What's next: The Denver Broncos begin their season at home Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

💭 Esteban's thought bubble: The pulled pork sandwich is surprisingly flavorful for a stadium sandwich, but nothing topped the banh mi.