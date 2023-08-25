51 mins ago - Things to Do

The best deals and discounts at the Colorado State Fair

Alayna Alvarez

A worker at a cotton candy stand at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. Photo: RJ Sangosti/ The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Colorado State Fair is offering plenty of ways to enjoy the fun for a fraction of the price. Here are the deals to know:

👴 Senior Day Plus (Aug. 25 and Sept. 1): Free admission for seniors age 60 and up.

5️⃣ $5 Fridays (Aug. 25 and Sept. 1): Until 5pm, admission will be $5 and every food stand will serve a $5 item.

🇺🇸 American Heroes Day (Aug. 27): Military and first responders score $8 off admission.

🧒 Kids Day (Aug. 28 and Sept. 4): Kids 12 and under get in free.

🥫 Two Can Tuesday (Aug. 29): Donate two canned food items and get a free ticket.

1️⃣ One Price Wednesday (Aug. 30): A $15 ticket unlocks access to the fair, ranch rodeo, a Ned Ledoux concert and carnival rides.

🍎 Back to School Day (Aug. 31): A student voucher or coupon gets you free fair admission and an unlimited carnival ride wristband.

🎰 Colorado Lottery Special (Sept. 3): Take $3 off admission by presenting a non-winning lottery ticket.

