The best deals and discounts at the Colorado State Fair
The Colorado State Fair is offering plenty of ways to enjoy the fun for a fraction of the price. Here are the deals to know:
👴 Senior Day Plus (Aug. 25 and Sept. 1): Free admission for seniors age 60 and up.
5️⃣ $5 Fridays (Aug. 25 and Sept. 1): Until 5pm, admission will be $5 and every food stand will serve a $5 item.
🇺🇸 American Heroes Day (Aug. 27): Military and first responders score $8 off admission.
🧒 Kids Day (Aug. 28 and Sept. 4): Kids 12 and under get in free.
🥫 Two Can Tuesday (Aug. 29): Donate two canned food items and get a free ticket.
1️⃣ One Price Wednesday (Aug. 30): A $15 ticket unlocks access to the fair, ranch rodeo, a Ned Ledoux concert and carnival rides.
🍎 Back to School Day (Aug. 31): A student voucher or coupon gets you free fair admission and an unlimited carnival ride wristband.
🎰 Colorado Lottery Special (Sept. 3): Take $3 off admission by presenting a non-winning lottery ticket.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.