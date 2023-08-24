The inside of the condo in the Cherry Creek neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Nate Koerner for Mediamax Photography Agency

It's billed as a mansion in the sky, because obtaining it will require most people to reach for the stars.

Driving the news: A nearly 11,000 square-foot condo in the city's tony Cherry Creek neighborhood just hit the market for $12.9 million — the most expensive current listing for a residential home in Denver, according to real estate company Corcoran Perry & Co.

The property is located at 100 Detroit Street, #602, across from the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

This kitchen will cost you nearly $13 million. Photo: Courtesy of Nate Koerner for Mediamax Photography Agency

The intrigue: The three-bedroom, nine-bath home includes more than 1,300 square feet of outdoor space, which Corcoran Perry & Co. in a statement said makes it one of the largest condo offerings in the city's history.

It was originally owned by cable television magnate Glenn Jones, who died in 2015 and is a member of the Colorado Business Hall of Fame.

Of note: While homes in Denver aren't cheap, the price tag for this condomansion is nearly 20 times the median home sales price in the city ($668,750) as of April.

Photo: Courtesy of Nate Koerner for Mediamax Photography Agency

Photo: Courtesy of Nate Koerner for Mediamax Photography Agency