The priciest home in Denver hits the market

Esteban L. Hernandez

The inside of the condo in the Cherry Creek neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Nate Koerner for Mediamax Photography Agency

It's billed as a mansion in the sky, because obtaining it will require most people to reach for the stars.

Driving the news: A nearly 11,000 square-foot condo in the city's tony Cherry Creek neighborhood just hit the market for $12.9 million — the most expensive current listing for a residential home in Denver, according to real estate company Corcoran Perry & Co.

  • The property is located at 100 Detroit Street, #602, across from the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.
This kitchen will cost you nearly $13 million. Photo: Courtesy of Nate Koerner for Mediamax Photography Agency

The intrigue: The three-bedroom, nine-bath home includes more than 1,300 square feet of outdoor space, which Corcoran Perry & Co. in a statement said makes it one of the largest condo offerings in the city's history.

Of note: While homes in Denver aren't cheap, the price tag for this condomansion is nearly 20 times the median home sales price in the city ($668,750) as of April.

Photo: Courtesy of Nate Koerner for Mediamax Photography Agency
Photo: Courtesy of Nate Koerner for Mediamax Photography Agency
Photo: Courtesy of Nate Koerner for Mediamax Photography Agency
