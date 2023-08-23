How much Colorado's top 1% of earners make
You need to make at least $709,092 a year to be among the top 1% of earners in Colorado, according to a recent SmartAsset analysis of IRS data.
By the numbers: That's the seventh highest amount among all states in 2020 — and roughly $56,000 more than the national household figure of $652,657.
The big picture: The top 1% of U.S. families held more than a third of the country's total wealth in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office reported last year.
- Meanwhile, "families in the bottom half ... held only 2% of total wealth," per the report.
Zoom out: Nationally, joining the 1% club is most expensive in Connecticut, where residents need to make at least $952,902 to be a member.
- It's cheapest in West Virginia, where residents need to make $367,582 to be among the state's top earners.
Between the lines: Colorado's effective tax rate for high earners is 25.86%, or 11th highest in the nation.
- Of course, the ultra-wealthy have myriad means of reducing their actual tax burdens.
The bottom line: The states with the highest 1% floors — Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, New Jersey and Washington — tend to be either home to or in commuting range of major tech and finance hubs, and the high-paying jobs those industries offer.
