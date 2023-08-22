This 21-foot-tall interactive sculpture has a new permanent home in Aurora
A towering, two-story art installation is now open in Aurora's public art park — Hogan Park at Highlands Creek — where it will permanently stand.
Details: "Umi" is a 21-foot-tall sculpture made by renowned South African artist Daniel Popper, who used steel, wood and glass fiber-reinforced concrete for construction.
- Popper's creation, unveiled in Colorado on Saturday, is inspired by the concept of "Gaia," the Greek goddess of Earth.
What they're saying: The sculpture was created to be interactive. "It almost represents a woman holding her womb, her belly, so people can go inside and experience it," Popper told 9News.
Of note: Umi is one of five sculptures in Popper's "The Human Nature" exhibit commissioned by the Morton Arboretum outside Chicago, where the sculpture was previously placed.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.