This 21-foot-tall interactive sculpture has a new permanent home in Aurora

A towering, two-story art installation is now open in Aurora's public art park — Hogan Park at Highlands Creek — where it will permanently stand.

Details: "Umi" is a 21-foot-tall sculpture made by renowned South African artist Daniel Popper, who used steel, wood and glass fiber-reinforced concrete for construction.

Popper's creation, unveiled in Colorado on Saturday, is inspired by the concept of "Gaia," the Greek goddess of Earth.

What they're saying: The sculpture was created to be interactive. "It almost represents a woman holding her womb, her belly, so people can go inside and experience it," Popper told 9News.

Of note: Umi is one of five sculptures in Popper's "The Human Nature" exhibit commissioned by the Morton Arboretum outside Chicago, where the sculpture was previously placed.