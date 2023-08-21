Share on email (opens in new window)

Gov. Jared Polis is looking to save face after his signature priority of universal preschool fell short.

What's happening: Polis faces a new lawsuit from six Colorado school districts and two education groups over the preschool program rollout.

Meanwhile, the second-term Democrat has made multiple misleading statements to explain why 11,000 4-year-olds won't get tuition-free full-day schooling as planned, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.

Here's a fact check on the governor's claims.

What he's saying: "There's nothing even close to the space for full-day preschool."

Reality check: Partly true but misleading

Preschool capacity is adequate for the 14,000 students who have one risk factor and initially were told they could get tuition-free full-day instruction. But the reason it's no longer being offered is a lack of cash to cover the cost.

What he's saying: "Are you saying you want to pick your kid up at 2:30? Or 5, right?... If they're saying 5, because I work and I can't pick up my kid until 5, they need a child care solution."

Reality check: Misleading

Even the governor's own Department of Early Childhood touted the extra hours for some families as "care." Also, the state governs preschool classrooms according to child care rules, essentially making them one and the same.

What he's saying: Half-day preschool "is also developmentally appropriate. Kids benefit the most in that 15-to-20-hour range."

Reality check: Not necessarily

A gold-standard study published in 2019 from a University of Colorado Boulder researcher found full-day preschoolers in Westminster outperformed half-day students in early literacy, math, physical and socioemotional development.

What he's saying: "We are funding high-quality preschool."

Reality check: False

Some may meet high standards, but the state is not requiring providers to meet quality standards in the first year.

What he's saying: "I view preschool much like I view first grade, second grade, third grade, fourth grade. We don't give more fourth-grade hours to low-income families."

Reality check: Misleading