A city building next to Denver police headquarters could be torn down to make room for a new department substation.

Details: The city has applied for a certificate of demolition eligibility for 1351 Cherokee St. in the Civic Center neighborhood.

The building sits between the police department's administrative offices and laboratory, and used to house the city jail, though now it's now used primarily for evidence storage, Denver police tells us via email.

Why it matters: If the property is deemed eligible, it would make it easier to tear the structure down in the future — but it doesn't necessarily mean its demolition is immediate, city planning spokesperson Amanda Weston said.

The certificate is a major step toward the police department's goal of establishing a new substation for District 6, which is currently housed about a mile away near Colfax and Washington streets.

State of play: Police got $25 million to build a new station from the Elevate Denver bond program passed by voters in 2017.

The agency says this substation is among its most active, but it's over capacity at its current site.

Denver police want to create a new substation that's more accessible for people with disabilities, community space and more room for its officers and staff.

The intrigue: The planning department has found the building has historical significance and could be a local landmark — something that would make it harder to destroy.

The structure is significant for its architectural style, called brutalist, and because the firm that designed it, led by John B. Rogers, is considered a notable architect, according to city documents.

What's next: Weston said the deadline for the public to submit a notice of intent to file an application for landmark status is Aug. 31, and if no notice is filed, the demolition eligibility certificate will be issued.